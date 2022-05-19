South Sudan: Gender Equality and Social Inclusion

South Sudan's ongoing conflict and subsequent displacement further impact health outcomes for women, girls, and persons with disabilities. It affects their awareness of health issues, restrains their ability to access services, misguides policy and programming, and contributes to their increased risks of exposure to sexual and gender-based violence. Girls in South Sudan also face the challenge of child marriage in a society that is often permissive to the practice.

It is in this context that this case study on gender inclusion and social equity was launched. The funding for the Gender Equality and Social Inclusion (GESI) initiative is provided by the Health Pooled Fund (HPF), supported by a consolidated fund from the British Government's Department for International Development (DFID), the Government of Canada, the Swedish International Development (SIDA) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). We are grateful for their continued support.