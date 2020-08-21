South Sudan GBV SC Response Snapshot Q1 2020

1. GBV Service Provision

In the first Quarter of 2020, 21 HRP partners provided GBV prevention, risk mitigation, and response services in 32 Counties of South Sudan. The services provided include survivor-centered health care including clinical management of rape survivors, GBV case management, psychosocial support, safety and security, and legal support connected through referral pathway. The above GBV response services are also provided in the 10 (ten) family protection centers (GBV One-Stop Centers supported by UNFPA in nine(9) States). The response services also include activities carried out in Women and Girls Friendly Space (WGFS) and dignity kits distribution.

Additionally GBV prevention through community-based awareness-raising is provided. Most humanitarian assistance is concentrated in Unity, Upper Nile, and Jonglei states. Both Static and Mobile service delivery modalities were employed to reach more than 90,000 people in GBV prevention and response services. Safe house and legal assistance services remain main gaps in service provision.