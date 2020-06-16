South Sudan: Funding appeal launched for COVID-19, humanitarian response

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator for South Sudan, Alain Noudéhou, today launched an urgent funding appeal for the response to COVID-19 and new humanitarian needs.

The COVID-19 Addendum to the 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan requests US$390 million, bringing the overall South Sudan humanitarian appeal for the year to $1.9 billion. The National COVID-19 Response Plan, seeking $150 million, is included in this addendum.

Humanitarian organizations aim to assist 7.4 million people through the year, up from the 5.6 million targeted before the pandemic.

