South Sudan - Forced displacement in Central Equatoria (DG ECHO, UNHCR) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 February 2019)

There are reports that thousands have been forcibly displaced over the past three weeks in areas surrounding Yei Town in Central Equatoria, along the borders with Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo DRC) following scorching and destruction of villages, murder, violence and destruction of livelihoods.

The fighting has resulted in a surge in arrivals from South Sudan in the DRC. UNHCR estimates that 5 000 refugees have arrived in border villages near Ingbokolo, in the Ituri province. Large numbers of internally displaced (IDPs) have taken refuge in Yei Town where authorities report the registration of 6 000, with a further 8 000 around Yei. Contingency planning estimates put the possible number of arrivals in Yei up to 20 000. Humanitarian actors have provided food and non-food items but this is inadequate given the current and expected numbers.