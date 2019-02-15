15 Feb 2019

South Sudan - Forced displacement in Central Equatoria (DG ECHO, UNHCR) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 February 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 15 Feb 2019

  • There are reports that thousands have been forcibly displaced over the past three weeks in areas surrounding Yei Town in Central Equatoria, along the borders with Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo DRC) following scorching and destruction of villages, murder, violence and destruction of livelihoods.

  • The fighting has resulted in a surge in arrivals from South Sudan in the DRC. UNHCR estimates that 5 000 refugees have arrived in border villages near Ingbokolo, in the Ituri province. Large numbers of internally displaced (IDPs) have taken refuge in Yei Town where authorities report the registration of 6 000, with a further 8 000 around Yei. Contingency planning estimates put the possible number of arrivals in Yei up to 20 000. Humanitarian actors have provided food and non-food items but this is inadequate given the current and expected numbers.

  • Humanitarian access outside Yei is severely limited due to ongoing fighting and constraints imposed by the belligerents. The international community is calling on parties to the conflict to ensure free civilian movement and humanitarian access.

