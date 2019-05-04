04 May 2019

South Sudan Food Security Outlook Update, April 2019

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 30 Apr 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (521.93 KB)

Conflict lower than in past years, but high humanitarian assistance needs and risk of Famine persist

KEY MESSAGES

• Conflict in first quarter of 2019 was relatively low compared to the same time period of each year between 2014 and 2018. This has supported slight improvements in food access; however, extreme levels of acute food insecurity persist given large-scale losses of household assets and disruption to typical livelihoods in past years. Crisis (IPC Phase 3) and Emergency (IPC Phase 4) outcomes exist across most of the country. Counties of greatest concern include Panyikang of Upper Nile, Cueibet of Lakes, and Canal/Pigi and Pibor of Jonglei where Catastrophe (IPC Phase 5) outcomes are likely.

• Food security is expected to deteriorate further through the peak of the lean season in July/August. Crisis (IPC Phase 3) and Emergency (IPC Phase 4) arealevel outcomes will be widespread, and households in Catastrophe (IPC Phase 5) are likely in areas of the greatest concern including Panyikang of Upper Nile, Canal/Pigi of Jonglei, and Cueibet, Rumbek North, and Yirol East of Lakes. A risk of Famine (IPC Phase 5) will persist; Famine (IPC Phase 5) would be likely in the event that conflict shifts and severely limits household movement and humanitarian access.

• An estimated 7.7 million people will be in need of food assistance during the peak of the lean season. Humanitarian food assistance is planned and likely to be delivered throughout the projection period, scaling up during the peak of the lean season. However, the total number of beneficiaries reached with assistance will likely remain well below the need.

• The March to May rainy season is ongoing in bimodal areas of Greater Equatoria and although total seasonal rainfall is forecast to be average, the start of season was characterized by delayed and below-average rainfall. As a result, planting of first season crops has been delayed and the availability of pasture and water are below what is typical for this time of year.

