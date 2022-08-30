South Sudan Food Security Outlook, June 2022 to January 2023

A fourth year of flooding and continued threat of conflict drive high, unmet need in South Sudan

Key Messages

Widespread Crisis (IPC Phase 3) and Emergency (IPC Phase 4) outcomes exist across South Sudan driven by prolonged conflict and three consecutive years of flooding. Despite the delivery of humanitarian food assistance, which is improving food security in 11 counties, over a third of counties are in Emergency (IPC Phase 4). The most severe acute food insecurity exists in Unity, Jonglei, Upper Nile, Northern Bahr el Ghazal, and parts of Lakes and Eastern Equatoria.

Despite a below-average start of the rainfall season, South Sudan is forecast to face its fourth year of atypically high flooding in 2022. The anticipated impacts of this flooding, which include crop and livestock losses as well as trade disruptions, come on top of severe flooding in 2019, 2020, and 2021. Although lingering floodwaters from the 2021 floods substantially receded in late May, higher water levels do still continue to hamper household movement, trade flows, crop production, and the delivery of humanitarian food assistance, and they signal the likelihood of further flooding with above-average rainfall in later in the 2022 rainy season.

Food security is expected to deteriorate between June and September, overlapping with the peak of the 2022 lean season, due to the impacts of conflict and flooding, as well as global economic supply chain disruptions, which will in turn drive high staple food prices and limited income-earning opportunities. FEWS NET estimates 7-8 million people, over half of the country’s population, will need humanitarian food assistance during these months. Food security is anticipated to improve marginally during the October to January harvesting period, but many households are still expected to face consumption deficits or engage in negative coping to reduce the size of their consumption gaps.

The critical role of humanitarian food assistance as a stopgap for acutely food insecure households is low due to a litany of financial, security, and logistic challenges, including but not limited to the rising costs of procuring and delivering food commodities due to the global impacts of the Russian-Ukraine war. Available distribution plans suggest WFP will reach less than a quarter of the national population during the lean season and only seven percent in late 2022.