South Sudan Food Security Crisis: Gogrial East County - Food Security and Livelihoods (FSL), Warrap State, January 2022

Overview

Based on the most recent food security analysis in December 2021 for the Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO), it was determined that 8.3 million people (60% of the total population) are expected to face severe food insecurity at the peak of the 2022 lean season. The level of severe food insecurity has seen a 7% increase compared to 2021.

REACH has developed Food Security and Livelihood (FSL) factsheets of counties where settlements have been assessed using the Area of Knowledge (AoK) methodology. With the aim of facilitating a better understanding of the food security and livelihoods situation in South Sudan and to inform the IPC March 2022 update. REACH employs its AoK methodology to collect relevant information in hard-to-reach areas to inform humanitarian planning and interventions outside formal settlement sites.

Using the AoK methodology, REACH remotely monitors needs and access to services in the Greater Upper Nile, Greater Equatoria and Greater Bahr el Ghazal regions. AoK data is collected monthly, through multi-sector interviews with the following typology of key informants (KIs):

• KIs who are newly arrived internally displaced persons (IDPs) who have left a hard-to-reach settlement in the last month

• KIs who have been in contact with someone living in a hard-to-reach settlement, or have been visiting one in the last month (traders, migrants, family members, etc.)

• KIs who are remaining in hard-to-reach settlements, contacted through phone

Selected KIs are purposively sampled and have knowledge from within the last month about a specific settlement in South Sudan, with data collected at the settlement level. About half of settlements assessed have more than one KI reporting on the settlement. In these cases, data is aggregated at the settlement level according to a weighting mechanism, which can be found in the Terms of Reference (ToRs).

All percentages presented in this factsheet, unless otherwise specified, represent the proportion of settlements assessed with that specific response.

The findings presented in this factsheet are indicative of the broad food security and livelihood trends in assessed settlements in January 2022, and are not statistically generalisable.