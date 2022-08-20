South Sudan: Food Security and Livelihoods Cluster Monthly Bulletin - Issue #1, July 2022

KEY HIGHLIGHTS - JUNE 2022

Global Clusters’ Coordination Group’s (GCCG) meeting with FSL Cluster Coordinators and bilateral meetings with CLAs, Cluster Co-Lead agency heads and FSL partners held on the 3rd June, that focused on cluster’s/ICCG’s performance, improving subnational coordination and steps to advance localization.

FSL joined OCHA initiated SSHF (2021) monitoring mission in Akobo (9 – 13th June), got an update on the progress of SSHF SA 1 implementation – DSR (Sept.’21 to June’22), captured the learning from the project implementation cycle, right from proposal submission to the quick impact achieved and studied the market functionality. (Report here)

FSL Cluster’s representation in the Advisory Group for Solutions (AGS) meeting, held on 15th June, to review the TOR for the national taskforce on solutions, discussed localization and durable solutions in light of HCT guidelines and IASC Framework on Durable Solutions for Internally Displaced Persons.

Participation in the HCT+ meeting on 16th June and the discussion points included, the key issues from GCCG mission, flood preparedness, review of the ‘conducive environment guidance note’ by the Access Working Group, concluded with HCT’s endorsement on P2P prioritization & timeline (on Coordination & Localization).

FSL Cluster submitted response strategy for SSHF-2022 First Standard Allocation, under two categories of response priorities; 1. “Multi-sectoral response to the needs of the victims of increased violence” (14 Counties) and 2. “Response to new emerging emergencies” (2 Counties). In the SSHF 2022 Standard Allocation, FSL was not prioritized citing HRP reprioritization, complementing on-going response under the CERF allocations where FSLC received $4.0 M.

On the 6th & 23rd June, FSLC participated in the ECHO HIP 2023 partners’ meeting and presented the general food security situation, strategies, response plan for 2023, priorities and gaps, with the focus on upscaling food assistance and livelihood support in IPC 4 areas with the focus on localization and appropriate durable solutions.