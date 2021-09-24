South Sudan: Food Insecurity - Operation Update Report n° 1 DREF n° MDRSS010

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

This operation update is to inform stakeholders that floods which occurred in July 2021, have impacted more than 450,000 people in South Sudan, worsening the food insecurity situation of internally displaced persons and communities affected by 2020 floods season who have not yet recovered. Given the unprecedented need of communities, doubly affected by drought and floods with plummeting levels of food insecurity, there is an urgent need to scale up the current Red Cross response to reach more families. As such, South Sudan Red Cross through this update is:

Extending its targeted population for cash grants from 1,000 households to 3,000 households, thus reaching some families affected by the floods in the counties classified IPC 4 phase. This means, extending the response from Aweil South County alone (Northern Bahr el Gazzal State) to include additional counties. The targeted counties now include:

Aweil South (Northern Bahr el Gazzal State) with 1,000 households as initially planned,

Aweil East (Northern Bahr el Gazzal State with 500 households.

Gogrial West (Warrap State): with 500 households and

Tonj South (Warrap State): 1,000 households.