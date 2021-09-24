South Sudan
South Sudan: Food Insecurity - Operation Update Report n° 1 DREF n° MDRSS010
Attachments
Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:
This operation update is to inform stakeholders that floods which occurred in July 2021, have impacted more than 450,000 people in South Sudan, worsening the food insecurity situation of internally displaced persons and communities affected by 2020 floods season who have not yet recovered. Given the unprecedented need of communities, doubly affected by drought and floods with plummeting levels of food insecurity, there is an urgent need to scale up the current Red Cross response to reach more families. As such, South Sudan Red Cross through this update is:
- Extending its targeted population for cash grants from 1,000 households to 3,000 households, thus reaching some families affected by the floods in the counties classified IPC 4 phase. This means, extending the response from Aweil South County alone (Northern Bahr el Gazzal State) to include additional counties. The targeted counties now include:
Aweil South (Northern Bahr el Gazzal State) with 1,000 households as initially planned,
Aweil East (Northern Bahr el Gazzal State with 500 households.
Gogrial West (Warrap State): with 500 households and
Tonj South (Warrap State): 1,000 households.
Amending the cash strategy from providing two cash grants to a one-off cash grant to support essential needs of more families.
Informing of a second allocation of CHF 103,974 to cover needs of additional 2,000 families through a one-off multipurpose cash grant. Total budget has now increased to CHF 399,097, from initially allocated CHF 295,123.
Extending the operational timeframe by two months (new end date: 31 December 2021) to allow the National Society three months from the date of publishing this update, to reach all the targeted families with cash grants.
The original timeframe was four months, from June to October 2021.