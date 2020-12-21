South Sudan
South Sudan – Food insecurity (DG ECHO, IPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 December 2020)
- The locally released 2020 Food Security and Nutrition report (IPC) estimates that 7.24 million people (60% of the population), will be in IPC 3-5, during the period of April-July 2021. These latest figures show a significant increase of people in IPC-4 (emergency) levels from 1.75 million (05-07.2020) to a projected 2.467 million people (04-07.2021), while a similar number of people (4.7 million) remain in IPC-3 (crisis).
- This indicates that more and more people in South Sudan are slipping into higher food insecurity levels. Compared to last year, there is also an increase of severe acute malnutrition (SAM) amongst children under the age of 5 and amongst pregnant and lactating women.
- Of additional concern is that the locally released IPC report - authorized by the government - does not incorporate the findings of the Famine Review Committee (FRC) and IPC Global Support Unit, which were issued previously in a separate report, and that confirmed IPC-5 (catastrophe) and famine-likely conditions in one county (Pibor West) whilst five other counties face 5-20% pockets of population in IPC-5.
- The current levels of humanitarian food assistance are not sufficient to mitigate a famine.