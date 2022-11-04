South Sudan – Food insecurity continues to rise due to conflicts and floods (IPC, UN Agencies, DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 4 November 2022)

The number of food insecure people in South Sudan is at the highest level ever, UN agencies said in their latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report, issued on 3 November.

An estimated 7.8 million people, or two-thirds of the population, will likely face crisis (IPC Phase 3) or worse acute food insecurity, while 43,000 people are likely to face starvation unless aid is sustained, and climate adaptation measures are scaled up. Malnutrition is also on the rise, with 1.4 million children who will be malnourished.

The populations most severely affected are residing in locations facing multiple and chronic vulnerabilities worsened by flooding and conflict.