13 Sep 2019

South Sudan - Food insecurity and under-nutrition (IPC, UN) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 September)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Despite a slight improvement compared to 2018, acute food insecurity persists in the country, driven by localised conflict, climatic shocks, disease outbreaks, and slow market recovery. According to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC report), an estimated 6.35 million people (54% of the population) are classified as being in ‘crisis’ conditions or worse. The 5% improvement compared to the same period in 2018 can be attributed to improved humanitarian access and reduced insecurity after the signing of the Revitalised Peace Agreement. However, the nutrition situation in the country is projected to deteriorate. Currently, 40% of children under 5 years of age require lifesaving nutrition assistance. IPC projections estimate that approximately 1.3 million children under 5 will be acutely malnourished and in need of treatment in 2020 - a 50% increase in the malnutrition caseload compared to the previous year. The root causes of undernutrition are multifaceted and require sustained multi-sectorial interventions addressing gaps in health, water and sanitation. Urgent mobilisation of resources is needed to ensure the timely prepositioning of essential nutritional commodities before next year’s rainy season.

