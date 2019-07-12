South Sudan: Flow Monitoring: Ebola Preparedness (May 2019)

As part of IOM’s Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) preparedness activities, DTM operates Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) on the borders with Uganda (UGA), the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the Central African Republic (CAR). In total, 21 EVD-dedicated FMPs were active in May. This dashboard highlights key entry routes to South Sudan (SSD) and presents the demographic profile of people surveyed on arrival from the three neighbouring countries at risk of EVD transmission. Participation in the survey is voluntary and the data collected is only indicative of actual flows.

Key insights

• The number of people surveyed on arrival from countries at risk of EVD increased by 27.1% relative to April. This is likely explained by training activites carried out in April, pausing data collection for 2-3 days per FMP.

• 65.0% of respondents departed from Uganda, 31.6% from DRC and 3.4% from other countries.

• 24.2% came from Ituri, DRC, incuding 512 people from Ariwara and 7 from Irumu. Two people came from Goma in Nord-Kivu.

• 20.1% reported coming from a refugee camp, while 4.3% were heading to a camp within South Sudan.

• 8.3% reported Juba County as their intended destination.

• 23.1% came to South Sudan for economic reasons and 18.4% to access health care.

• Most movement is circular, with 70.1% of respondents intending to stay a week or less in South Sudan.