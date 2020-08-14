South Sudan
South Sudan - Floods (WMO, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 August 2020)
- Heavy rainfall has been affecting central and eastern States of the country (in particular Jonglei, Eastern Nile, and Pibor States) since late July, causing the White Nile River, and the Akobo River to overflow, triggering floods that have resulted in casualties and damage.
- In Jonglei State, media report as of 14 August, around 200,000 displaced people, and thousands of destroyed houses across Bor South, Twic East, Duk, and Ayod Counties. In the eastern part of Upper Nile State, approximately 30,000 people were reported affected across the Renk County. In Pibor state, a number of families were reported displaced throughout Pochalla County.
- Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rainfall is forecast over most of the country, except over southeastern States. Very heavy rainfall is forecast over western, and northwestern States.