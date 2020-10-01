South Sudan
South Sudan | Floods update and food insecurity (WFP, IHH, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 1 October 2020)
- Heavy rain and associated floods continue to affect most parts of the country since June, resulting in an increasing number of casualties and damage.
- According to the World Food Programme (WFP), at least 700,000 people have been affected across 36 counties and entire villages and crops have been flooded. The worst affected state is Jonglei however, Lakes and Unity have also been severely impacted.
- This translates into 580,000 additional beneficiaries in need of emergency food assistance across the country; however, due to resource constraints, WFP can only deliver 50% rations.
- Large numbers of beneficiaries are located in counties already affected by hunger, high level of violence and displacement, which all worsened by COVID-19. These communities have lost their livelihood and will not have any harvest to rely on until the humanitarian food response planned for the next lean season in 2021.