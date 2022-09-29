South Sudan - Floods (UNMISS, Reliefweb, South Sudan Weather Service, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 September 2022)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting Western Equatoria State (south-western South Sudan) over the past days, causing floods and river overflow (in particular the Mori River) that have resulted in evacuations and damage.

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) reports, as of 28 September, nearly 29,800 displaced people, a number of whom have been relocated to higher and safer grounds, mainly across Mundri West County (eastern Western Equatoria State). Humanitarian efforts are underway to aid displaced communities.