South Sudan - Floods (UNMISS, Reliefweb, South Sudan Weather Service, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 September 2022)

-
Heavy rainfall has been affecting Western Equatoria State (south-western South Sudan) over the past days, causing floods and river overflow (in particular the Mori River) that have resulted in evacuations and damage.
-
The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) reports, as of 28 September, nearly 29,800 displaced people, a number of whom have been relocated to higher and safer grounds, mainly across Mundri West County (eastern Western Equatoria State). Humanitarian efforts are underway to aid displaced communities.
-
Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rainfall is forecast over western South Sudan, including the already affected State.