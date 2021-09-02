South Sudan
South Sudan - Floods (UN OCHA, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 September 2021)
- Widespread floods triggered by heavy rains have been affecting several parts of the country, especially the areas along the main rivers (Nile, Lol and Sobat) and tributaries since the beginning of the rainy season (early May), resulting in casualties and damage.
- According to UN OCHA report, at least 380,000 people have been affected across six States (Jonglei, Unity, Northern Bahr el Ghazal and Warrap).
- For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is expected over most parts of South Sudan.