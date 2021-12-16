South Sudan
South Sudan - Floods (South Sudan Weather Service, UN OCHA, Reliefweb) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 December 2021)
- Heavy rain has been affecting northern and central South Sudan since the beginning of the rainy season (early May), causing rivers overflow and floods, that have resulted in casualties and damage.
- UN OCHA reports, as of 14 December, 835,000 affected people across 33 Counties throughout eight States. The worst affected States are Jonglei (with around 305,000 affected people), Unity (220,000 affected) and Upper Nile (141,000 affected).
- Over the next 24 hours, drier conditions are expected over the whole country.