South Sudan
South Sudan - Floods (South Sudan Weather Service, UN OCHA, Floodlist, Reliefweb, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 August 2021)
- Heavy rainfall has been affecting northern and central South Sudan (in particular Unity, Jonglei, Northern Bahr el Ghazal, Upper Nile and Warrap States) since the start of the rainy season (early May), causing river overflow and floods.
- 7 fatalities were reported across Mayendit County (Unity State, northern South Sudan, neighbouring with southern Sudan). In addition, around 400 families have been displaced, houses damaged and 90,000 people affected across the States. The most affected is Jonglei with 48,000 people affected (35,000 in Ayod County and 18,000 in Fangak County).
- More heavy rainfall is forecast over most of South Sudan over the coming 24 hours.