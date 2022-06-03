South Sudan: Floods - Operations Update n° 3, MDRSS010 (2 June 2022)

The funding coverage for the Federation-wide appeal ask stands at 26% with a funding gap of CHF 7,945,577. Further funding contributions are needed to enable the South Sudan Red Cross, with the support of the IFRC, to continue with the response. The NS society as of this update had spent and accounted for a total of 510,000 CHF against an income of 1.3M CHF reflecting an absorption rate of 39%.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the crisis

The 2021 flooding remains to be the worst ever recorded in South Sudan, impacting more than 835,000 people, according to the UN humanitarian affairs office, OCHA. Six months after, the floodwaters have not receded in some areas and the stagnant flood water is causing a cholera outbreak already in Bentiu.

Most communities affected depend on farming for survival and the flooding has made it hard to practice subsistence farming worsening food insecurity and the start of long rains in April 2022 worsening the dire situation. The impacts are especially harsh in Jonglei, Unity, and Upper Nile state, where thousands of people have been displaced or marooned in dike-ringed compounds, holding back floodwaters with mud, sticks, and plastic sheeting. In a prediction to Uganda, ICPAK has predicted heavy rainfall (greater than 100mm) over South Sudan1 for the period 24 – 31st May 2022 as the UN projects the impacts from floods will be even dire in South Sudan by the time the rainy season ends.

The flooding has worsened food insecurity since last year, coupled with increased armed violence and population displacement. According to an analysis of Integrated Food Security Phase Classification data, some 87,000 people in Pibor and parts of Jonglei, Lakes, and Unity states are likely to be at catastrophic levels of famine by July 2022. During this period, an estimated 2.90 million people are likely to face Emergency (IPC Phase 4) acute food insecurity.