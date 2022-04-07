South Sudan: Floods - Operations Update n° 2, MDRSS010 (6 April 2022)

The funding coverage for the Federation-wide appeal ask stands at 26% with a funding gap of CHF 7,945,577. Further funding contributions are needed to enable the South Sudan Red Cross, with the support of the IFRC, to continue with the response. The NS society as at this update, had spent and accounted for a total of 510,000 CHF against an income of 1.3M CHF reflecting an absorption rate of 39%.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the crisis

According to UNOCHA, the number of people reported as affected by floods since May 2021 stands at 835,000 with Jonglei, Unity Upper Nile Northern Bahr el Ghazal, Lakes, Warrap, Western Bahr el Ghazal and Central Equatoria as most affected. Thousands of people in these areas were displaced because of this flooding and the situation has been worsened by violence (communal, interclan fight, cattle raiding) and Covid19 which continue to register an impact on the humanitarian situation in the country.

By the time of this update, in February 2022, the rains had stopped, and the dry season kicked in; however, the flooding is still visible to date as water levels have not receded in many locations exposing populations to longer periods of risk and vulnerabilities associated with the impact of floods. Most of the flood-affected people remain displaced and are still in need of humanitarian assistance. Limited supplies, funding, physical access, and insecurity in some of the affected areas continue to hinder the flood response.

During this flood response, violence occurred in Tonj North County, Warrap, displacing thousands of people with civilian casualties, homes, and businesses burned, and disrupting health services. Further, another violence happened in Leer and Mayendit counties, Unity State, resulting in civilian casualties and displacement, and disrupting the humanitarian response to flood-affected people in those counties. An armed attack in Gogrial East County, Warrap State, displaced an estimated 300 people. As a result of rounds of violence, at least 80,000 people were displaced from Tambura in a neighboring Western Equatorial State. In some of the sites they displaced such as Nagero and Duma in Western Equatoria, their presence overstretches existing health, water, and sanitation services. Tensions remain high in Kitgwang in Manyo County, Upper Nile State, following fighting between the factions of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army in Opposition in the area. Food prices increased by 7 per cent in February 2022, compared to November 2021, Sudan Food Security Outlook, February to September 2022 - Sudan | Relief Web. Consequently, to the border with the central equatorial state where the flood response is happening, over 5,000 people mainly women and children arrived in Kapoeta North while others crossed the border into Ethiopia in search for food and drinking water.