South Sudan: Floods - Operations Update Emergency appeal n° MDRSS009 (28 April 2020)

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

The budget is significantly lower than in the Emergency Appeal (CHF 1,636 000 vs 2,350 000) This is due to a solid check on cost for different activities. The activities and timelines have not changed due to this. Additionally, 40.6% of the appeal has be raised. This is the first time that the South Sudan Red Cross is implementing a Cash and Voucher Assistance intervention in emergency. In August 2019, the SSRC with the support of in-country Movement Partners, conducted a cash feasibility assessment. Through this the National Society requested more capacity and surge support to be able to implement this component. To date, the appeal is supporting the deployment of a Cash Surge from the Ethiopia Red Cross. In February, the NS completed a detailed multi-sectoral assessment in two of the three priority locations. In late March, the CVA assessments were done through remote support due to restrictions in movement nationwide due to COVID-19. The WASH department is in the final stages of the procurement process of the spare parts for the hand pump repairs to be conducted in the three locations.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

The recently escalated floods across South Sudan, particularly in Jonglei, Unity and Upper Nile, has devastated people’s livelihoods and submerged thousands of houses, resulting to increased displacement – of which approximately 620,000 women, men and children are targeted with assistance – compounded with decrease access to basic services such as water and sanitation facilities, essential health and nutrition services, destroyed farms and has limited access to markets.

Further inter-agency assessments findings of which South Sudan Red Cross Society (SSRC) was equally represented through its branches indicated that most of the affected areas are in the Upper Nile, Warrap, Northern Bahr el Gazal, Jonglei and Eastern Equatoria. The recent devastating humanitarian situation comes on the backdrop of worsened malnutrition conditions among children, lactating women and elderly; more than 60 percent of the flood-affected counties are currently classified as facing extreme levels of acute malnutrition2 , according to The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) report.

Following the declared state of emergency by the government, humanitarian partners including the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement (Movement) have embarked on reaching the displaced population, there are areas that now are accessible but access by vehicles remains a major challenge that can manage the terrain and this is impeding timely delivery of humanitarian assistance to the most vulnerable population. As a consequence of the Novel Coronavirus pandemic and the first set of confirmed cases in South Sudan, additional movement restrictions have been imposed. As per the SSRC contingency plan, all staff are asked to remain within their duty stations are minimize overnight travels; primarily due to changing flight schedules and in some cases, flights being cancelled without notice. This precaution is primarily to avoid personnel being abandoned in the field. Consequently, the rate of implementation has significantly reduced as most human resources are geared towards kickstarting the COVID-19 response. However, there is an overlap in some of the activities in both response. This creates an opportunity for the NS, in terms of where other trainings and capacity building initiatives are suspended due to the disbandment of social gatherings, these activities fall within the greenlighted initiatives under COVID. The UNICEF has warned of upsurge in morbidity and mortality among children and lactating mothers due to inaccessibility to essential health services, clean water and sanitation facilities combined with reduced dietary in-take. As the flood water diminishes, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) anticipate worsening food security due to destroyed crops, animal pastures as well as market infrastructure. Basic social amenities such as water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) facilities, schools and health facilities will need to be re-built combined with provision of shelter and resettlement services.