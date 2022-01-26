South Sudan: Floods - Final Report, Operation n° MDRSS009

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

June 2019: The Northern Bahr-el Gazal main counties of Aweil West, Aweil centre and Lol were severely affected by floods, leading to the launch of a response operation supported by DREF (22 June - 22 November 2019).

October 2019: In late October, several parts of the country were further severely devastated with floods, leaving 900,000 people displaced in (32) areas of the former states of Upper Nile, Warrap, Jonglei, Unity, Eastern Equatoria and Northern Bahr-el Gazal.

October 29, 2019 , South Sudan President declared a state of natural emergency following the catastrophic flooding and called for national and international solidarity.

Early November 2019 : Inter-agency multi-sectorial assessments were conducted in Akobo, Maban, Warrap and Jonglei in areas severely affected by the floods. The SSRC participated in the assessments in Akobo and Warrap.

November 6, 2019 : For prompt SSRC response to initial verified Branch assessments and distributed 2,000 EHI to 04 affected branches (Bor, Torit, Tonj, and Kuajok) with support of ICRC.

November 25, 2019 : IFRC launches an Emergency Appeal following the request from the National Society in coordination with Movement partners (SSRC, IFRC, and ICRC).

28 April 2020 : Operations Update 1 published detailing activities conducted between 15 Nov 2019 - 20 April 2020 as well to include Covid-19 prevention activities

7 Oct 2019 : Revised Emergency Appeal launched requesting 2.7 m Swiss francs (increased from 2.35 million Swiss francs). The revised appeal also reported an extended timeframe by 6 months (total timeframe 18 months with a new end date 26 May 2021)

27 May 2021: Operations Update 2 published detailing activities conducted between 7 Oct 2020 to 20 May 2021

Description of the disaster

In June 2019, South Sudan experienced floods that affected communities, particularly in Jonglei, Unity and Upper Nile States, causing widespread devastation to people’s livelihoods, and submerging thousands of houses resulting in the displacement of approximately 620,000 women, men and children. The impacts of the floods limited access to basic services such as water and sanitation facilities, essential health and nutrition services, destroyed farms and limited access to markets.

In late October 2019, several parts of the country were further severely devastated by floods, leaving 900,000 people displaced in 32 areas of the former states of Upper Nile, Warrap, Jonglei, Unity, Eastern Equatoria and Northern Bahrel Gazal. The South Sudanese President declared a state of national emergency following the catastrophic flooding and called for national and international support. Following this declaration, an Inter-agency multi-sectorial assessment was conducted in Akobo, Maban, Warrap and Jonglei and the SSRC participated in the assessments in Maban, Warrap and Jonglei. The results of the assessments were used to inform the response of the NS. Following these assessments, an Emergency Appeal was launched on 26 November 2019 for 2.35m Swiss francs to support 96,000 people.

An operations update one was published in April 2020 when the country recorded the first case of Covid-19. This situation adjusted the speed of implementation due to increased restrictions.

South Sudan experienced yet another devastating flooding situation in June 2020, which left about 500 households displaced in Bahr-el Gazal main counties of Bor South, Central Equatoria. In July 2020, there were numerous reports of flash floods along the River Nile corridor affecting Bentiu, Bor and Malakal. As of October 2020, according to the OCHA’s humanitarian snapshot report of October 4 on floods, an estimated 856,000 people were affected by flooding since July with some 400,000 people internally displaced. Jonglei, Lakes and Unity states were the most affected.

It was against this background that the SSRC with support from the IFRC Issued a Revised Emergency Appeal to enable it to continue to provide immediate support to the newly affected communities. The Appeal was revised in October 2020 to increase funding to 2.7million Swiss francs to enable SSRC to deliver assistance to an increased number of people (117,730 people) in 14 locations. The revised appeal was also extended by six months (total timeframe 18 months with a new end date 26 May 2021) with the same focus as in the initial appeal: Shelter and essential household items (HHIs), Health, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR), Protection, Gender and Inclusion (PGI) complemented by National Society Strengthening activities.

Through operations update two published in May 2021, the operation timeframe was extended by a further two months to ensure proper close the Appeal.