25 Jun 2019

South Sudan: Floods Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) - DREF n° MDRSS008 / PSS018

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 22 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (835.64 KB)

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

Considerable flooding from 5th - 7 th June 2019 triggered population movement and displacement in three (3) counties (Nyamlel, Aweil centre town and Gokmachar) of the former Northern Bahr el Gazal State of South Sudan. The raging floods resulted to substantial destruction of houses, road networks and destroyed the livelihoods of 10,892 households according to the results of the Rapid Needs Assessment (RNA) conducted by South Sudan Red Cross (SSRC) in collaboration with the State department for Relief and Rehabilitation Commission (RRC). As an in-depth needs’ assessment is being carried out to determine the level of the damages, according to the state Ministry of Agriculture, an estimated 100 fedans of crops have been destroyed with further hundreds of heads of cattle reportedly dead.

The floods have also reportedly claimed three (3) lives, with more people especially pregnant and lactating mothers and children facing the risk of illness from water-borne diseases and Malaria due to the harsh living conditions as well as destroyed or contaminated WASH facilities, including latrines, wells and hand pumps.

Besides, the severe floods is threatening the food security of the affected populations as most of the crops have submerged under flood waters and it is likely that malnutrition rate will increase among the affected children and lactating mothers due to low in-take of food calories. This situation requires multi-stage response, linking relief and recovery options for the affected population, and the national society with support from IFRC, PNS and ICRC are exerting efforts to ensure live-saving assistance is delivered immediately.

SSRC will continue to monitor and assess the flood situation as it evolves, remaining agile for further action to safe life.

