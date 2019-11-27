South Sudan: Floods Emergency appeal n° MDRSS008

This Emergency Appeal seeks a total of 2.35 million Swiss francs by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support the South Sudan Red Cross (SSRC) to deliver assistance and support the recovery of 96,000 people/ 16,000 households for 12 months, with a focus on the following areas: Shelter and essential household items (S/EHIs), Health, Water, sanitation and hygiene promotion (WASH) and Disaster risk reduction (DRR) complemented by National Society strengthening activities. The planned response reflects the current situation and information available at this time of the evolving operation and will be adjusted based on further developments and more detailed assessments.

At the request of the National Society, this Emergency Appeal comes out of a strong process of cooperation and coordination at a country level, from the assessment of the initial reports and extensive planning discussions between all Movement partners, leading to an agreed plan in support of the SSRC-led flood response operation. As the geographic range for this operation is widespread and the flooding has affected both conflict and non-conflict areas, the Movement has clearly defined and agreed upon operational modalities, roles and responsibilities to ensure an inclusive and coordinated response. The SSRC takes the full lead in the implementation of this operation with the support of its partners in line with the different mandates of the Movement components. The International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) is leading Movement coordination on security management country-wide and will focus on conflict areas with logistics and technical support. The IFRC will support SSRC by providing coordinated technical expertise with partners in the Areas of Focus (AOF) of the response plan, and ensuring National Society development support, especially at branch level, throughout the operation.

The operational strategy

Summary of the Red Cross Red Crescent response to date Since the onset of the floods, the South Sudan Red Cross through its branches network in the affected areas has conducted rapid needs’ assessments in Jonglei (Bor South), Warrap (Tonj North) Upper Nile (Mawuit) and Equatoria (Torit). Each branch did its own assessment, with the report to be consolidated during the finalization of the EPoA.

In the Northern Bahr-el Gazal counties of Aweil Centre, Aweil West (Nyamlel) and Gokmachar, the SSRC were already responding to floods that hit in June, and have reached 49,560 people with multi-sectorial assistance supported by the IFRC Disaster Relief and Emergency Fund (DREF), Danish Red Cross, ICRC and Austrian Red Cross. The operation was ending when the new floods hit in late October. For a brief update on actions achieved through the DREF operation, please refer to Annex 1, attached to the Appeal.

Coordinated response

The Movement engagement to date clearly reflects the commitment to the Strengthening Movement Coordination and Cooperation (SMCC) process in South Sudan. In line with the component mandates, and existing Movement coordination mechanisms and agreements, Movement partners will support the implementation of this SSRC led operation technically and financially. The IFRC, ICRC and partner National Societies (PNSs) have been providing input to the development of this Emergency Appeal in the various areas of technical expertise. Going forward, the IFRC and PNSs will continue to provide support in the assessment through deployment of in-country human resources and, if needed, surge capacity. All IFRC members staff are under ICRC security umbrella and security management processes are in place under this set-up.

During the implementation phase, IFRC will provide operational support and ensuring a strong element of National Society Development and Branch Development. PNSs will contribute with technical expertise in Disaster Management coordination together with the IFRC, and in the interventions listed below. The IFRC will also play a key role in coordinating the support from the different Movement components and ensuring effective communication internally within the Movement in South Sudan. All other needed support to the NS operations will be given through the IFRC. This will be elaborated in the full EPoA. ICRC supports SSRC’s in national emergency management forums together with other partners. Particularly in conflict areas ICRC will be:

• Providing situational analysis of the conflict areas to ensure a Red Cross principled action.

• Providing to the extent possible, emergency technical advice at national and field level.

• Managing the security situation as per the existing Security Management Agreement for Federation and PNS movements in support of SSRC as per the country-wider security agreement under ICRC.

• Offering logistical support for areas accessible to ICRC’s reach and capacity to the extent possible.

• Supporting the SSRC communications department in close coordination with the IFRC in line with the existing communications agreement.

Needs assessment and targeting

As of late October 2019, substantial floods have affected large areas across South Sudan, with more than 620,000 people who required immediate humanitarian assistance, according to authorities and recent reports from UNOCHA.