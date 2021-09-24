South Sudan
South Sudan - Floods (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 September 2021)
- Since May, flooding has been affecting northern and eastern States of the country (in particular Jonglei, Western Equatoria, Warrap, Northern Bahr El-Ghazal, Unity and Upper Nile) with an estimated 500,000 people affected and 426,000 displaced.
- Heavy rains, infrastructure damage and reduced physical accessibility, funding constraints and insecurity have hampered the flood response.
- According to the UN, priority needs include food and non-food items, water, sanitation and hygiene services and kits, health and nutrition supplies and services, protection services and dignity kits.
- The rainy season is expected to last 2-3 months longer than usual, until February next year (similar to 2019 and 2020), which could entail more heavy rains and flooding, that could affect up to 650,000 people in total.
- Moderate to heavy rain is forecast over norther South Sudan on 24-26 September.