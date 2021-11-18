South Sudan Floods The Cost of Inaction as of November 2021

THE FLOOD SITUATION IN SOUTH SUDAN

Over 800,000 people were reported as affected by flooding in areas along the Nile and Lol rivers, and in Sudd marshlands since May. Jonglei, Unity and Upper Nile states are the worst affected. South Sudan is ranked among the five countries in the world most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, and people are already dealing with the consequences. Vast areas of the country are now under water and food insecurity is at record levels.

The humanitarian response is ongoing, but it is inadequate to meet the diverse and compounded needs of the affected people. Urgent resources are needed to enable humanitarians to reach them. Among those impacted by the flooding, some are more vulnerable than others – the elderly, the sick, children, and a large proportion of the women are impacted in ways that are unique to their circumstances, especially when people are impacted by multiple shocks multiple times. Yet, people in South Sudan strive to be resilient.

Further investment in disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation is needed to avoid a repeat of flooding year after year