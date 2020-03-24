South Sudan: Floods in Aweil Operation n° MDRSS008 Final Report

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Considerable flooding from 5 - 7 June 2019 triggered population movement and displacement in three (3) counties (Nyamlel, Aweil centre town and Gokmachar) of the former Northern Bahr el Gazal State of South Sudan. According to the results of the Rapid Needs Assessment (RNA) conducted by South Sudan Red Cross (SSRC) in collaboration with the State department for Relief and Rehabilitation Commission (RRC), the floods resulted in substantial destruction of houses, road networks and destroyed the livelihoods of 10,892 households. The floods also put at risk thousands of people especially pregnant and lactating mothers and children facing the risk of illness from water-borne diseases and Malaria due to the harsh living conditions as well as destroyed or contaminated water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) facilities, including latrines, wells and hand pumps. Besides, the severe floods threatened the food security of the affected populations as most of the crops were submerged under flood waters and malnutrition rate increased among the affected children and lactating mothers due to low in-take of food calories.

In response, a DREF operation was launched on 22 June 2019 by the South Sudan Red Cross Society with support from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to reach out to 34,560 people (5,760 households) with relief services for three months. Through this plan of action, SSRC provided immediate basic assistance to address the most acute needs of flood affected households in the three counties (Aweil West, Gokmachar and Aweil State in the former Northern Bahr el Gazal State. In September 2019, as floods continued to devastate the living conditions of local communities in parts of the country, an Operation Update was published on 19 September, extending the operation by two months to allow SSRC continue assessing needs and providing support to targeted communities which were continuously affected by the extended flooding. The design and implementation of this operation was guided by assessed needs, identified in the initial and rapid needs assessment conducted in the three locations, which informed coherent design of this response, reaching 44,898 people across the three most affected areas in the states.