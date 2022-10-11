South Sudan: Flooding Snapshot No. 2 (As of 11 October 2022)

SITUATION UPDATE

Over 900,000 people were reportedly impacted by floods in 29 counties across South Sudan and in the southern part of the Abyei Administrative Area. People in Northern Bahr el Ghazal, Warrap, Unity and Western Equatoria states, are the worst affected. Reportedly, the floods destroyed livestock and crops; washed away roads and bridges; destroyed homes, schools and health facilities; and submerged boreholes and latrines thereby contaminating water sources and risking outbreaks of waterborne diseases.

In Unity, increasing water levels were reported in Rubkona and Bentiu towns, putting pressure on existing dykes. During the early hours of 9 October 2022, two areas of the dykes breached, and required immediate support to prevent water flooding the humanitarian hub, the IDP sites, and the UNMISS base. The water levels have now reached the highest levels experienced in 2021. Efforts are ongoing around the clock to repair the areas needed and to monitor any vulnerable areas ahead of further breaches. The teams are mobilizing sandbags, soil, and canoes to facilitate fixing dyke leakages. Response efforts are ongoing to scale up dyke repairs and prevent further flooding of the areas.

In Western Bahr el Ghazal, the collapse of a key bridge between Wau-Raja counties due to heavy rains is hampering the response of some 50,000 people, including 30,000 returnees mainly from Sudan, living in Raja County. The collapsed bridge and lack of access impact the delivery of critical supplies, including medical and nutrition provisions to Raja County by road from Wau.

Partners are responding to the affected people with limited resources available, often prioritizing resources. Response activities continue to be hampered by funding shortfalls, insecurity, and physical access constraints.