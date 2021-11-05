South Sudan: Flooding Snapshot (As of 4 November 2021)

SITUATION UPDATE

Some 760,000 people have been affected by flooding in areas along the Nile and Lol rivers and Sudd marshlands since May, according to field reports. This reflects a 63 per cent increase in the number of people affected from the reported number of people affected at the end of September. Many of the flood-affected people moved to higher grounds within their county, and plan to return home once the flood waters recede. Jonglei, Unity and Upper Nile state are the worst affected states.

Humanitarian organizations are responding to the immediate needs of flood-affected people with emergency response relief and community-based support. Of these, some 750,000 people are currently being targeted for emergency services. The target number of people for humanitarian assistance will be updated regularly as the number of people affected increases. Some 294,000 people were reached with food assistance in September and October. Some 174,000 people have been reached with shelter and non-food items support as of 31 October.

Between 1 May and 31 October, 2,355 metric tons (MT) of assorted humanitarian cargo was transported by air, road and river.

The Humanitarian Coordinator allocated US$20 million from the South Sudan Humanitarian Fund, with part of the allocation supporting flood response efforts, complementing bilateral funding sources. However, additional funding is urgently needed. Insecurity and access constraints also continue to hamper the overall flood response.