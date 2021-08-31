South Sudan: Flooding Snapshot (As of 31 August 2021)

SITUATION UPDATE

Some 380,000 people have been affected by flooding in areas along the river Nile, Sudd wetlands and the rivers Lol and Sobat since May.

Jonglei and Unity states are the worst affected. Early seasonal rains have caused rivers to overflow their dykes and banks, flooding vast areas and settlements across the top of the country, with more heavy rains and flooding expected in the coming months. Many of the flood-affected people moved to higher grounds within their county, and plan to return home once the flood waters recede. Some 100,000 people, mostly from Twic East, who were displaced by the 2020 floods, still have not returned home and are sheltering in the Bor and Mangalla IDP camps, and in Mingkaman, according to humanitarian partners.

A coordinated humanitarian response scale-up in the most affected states of Jonglei, Unity, Northern Bahr el Ghazal and Warrap was initiated to respond to the increased needs of people affected and displaced by the flood waters. Rapid needs assessments have been conducted in eight of the affected counties between May and August and partners are now responding to the immediate needs of the flood-affected people, with more assessments planned and efforts ongoing to reach remote areas.

According to early assessments, priority needs include food assistance, emergency shelter and NFIs, WASH services and hygenie kits, health and nutrition supplies and services, protection services and dignity kits, and fishing kits for livelihood support.