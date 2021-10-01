South Sudan: Flooding Snapshot (As of 30 September 2021)

SITUATION UPDATE

More than 466,000 people have been reported to be affected by flooding in areas along the Nile and Lol rivers and Sudd marshlands since May.

This reflects a 23 per cent increase in the numbers of people reported to be affected since the end of August. Jonglei, Unity, Northern Bahr el Ghazal and Upper Nile are the worst affected states.

Rapid needs assessments have been completed in 15 of the 22 counties affected by the flooding. Humanitarians are responding to the needs of people in the majority of the flood-affected counties. Response to people in Ayod, Fangak and Pigi/Canal counties in Jonglei, Aweil South and East counties in Northern Bahr el Ghazal, and Leer and Panyijiar counties in Unity are identified as high priority for a scale-up in operations, where physical access allows.

Recently established humanitarian hubs in heavily flood-affected areas in Leer town in Leer County and Kodok in Fashoda County have helped responders to overcome operational constraints caused by the flooding.

The Humanitarian Coordinator a.i. announced an allocation of US$20 million from the South Sudan Humanitarian Fund, and part of the allocation will support flood response efforts. These funds will complement bilateral funding sources and enable a three-pronged emergency response to the floods 1) Immediate relief to flood-affected people; 2) Community-based emergency assistance; 3) Enabling the humanitarian response.