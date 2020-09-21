South Sudan: Flooding Snapshot (As of 21 September 2020)

Situation Update

An estimated 625,000 people have been affected by flooding in areas along the White Nile since July with nearly 90 per cent of those affected in Jonglei, Lakes and Upper Nile states. The numbers and water levels are expected to rise in the coming months.

Rapid needs assessments have now been completed in the majority of the 34 counties affected by the flooding. Of the 34 counties affected, 18 are in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis) and 11 in IPC Phase 4 (Emergency).1 Humanitarians are responding in all affected counties. Ayod, Bor South and Duk counties in Jonglei, Awerial in Lakes, and Panyijiar and Koch counties in Unity are identified as a high priority for a scale-up in operations, where physical access allows. Light humanitarian hubs are planned in the most affected areas to overcome operational constraints caused by the flooding and COVID-19 related measures.

The Humanitarian Coordinator will allocate US$10 million from the South Sudan Humanitarian Fund and explore a possible allocation from the UN's Central Emergency Response Fund, complementing bilateral funding sources. Together, these would enable a three-pronged response to the floods: