South Sudan: Flooding Snapshot (As of 21 October 2020)

SITUATION UPDATE

An estimated 856,000 people have been affected by flooding since July.

Communities in areas along the White Nile have fled to higher ground to escape flood waters. Close to 400,000 people have been displaced, with women and children most affected. Some 380 schools have been affected by the floods and a third of them are now occupied by IDPs.

Thirty-nine counties have been affected by the floods according to rapid needs assessments. Twelve counties are identified as the highest priority.

Response operations are being scaled up to meet the needs of the most vulnerable, with funding from the UN’s Central Emergency Response Fund and the South Sudan Humanitarian Fund, among other sources.

Humanitarian partners on the ground are working to meet the growing needs. At least 620,000 people have been reached with food assistance and 350,000 people reached with livelihood support. IDPs sheltering in schools in Bor South have received plastic sheeting for temporary shelter and water, sanitation and hygiene support. Protection services are providing support to 54,000 people with general protection, 80,000 with GBV support, and 71,000 with child protection support. At least 650 dignity kits have been distributed and another 8,140 dignity kits prepositioned in strategic locations. WASH, health and nutrition assistance continues, but response gaps remain high. SCOPE biometric registration of people is ongoing in flood-affected areas.

Due to low funding, the Logistics Cluster is operating limited rotations.

With vast areas still flooded and space on the ground limited, it is critical that they receive additional funding to keep the response moving.