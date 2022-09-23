South Sudan: Flooding Snapshot (As of 19 September 2022)

SITUATION UPDATE

Flooding and heavy rains continue to impact people across the country, including Jonglei, Lakes, Northern Bahr el Ghazal, Western Bahr el Ghazal, Unity, Upper Nile, Warrap, and Western Equatoria states. Eastern Equatoria and Western Equatoria states that have not been affected by 2021 floods are now reported flooded. In Unity, floodwater levels have risen above the level measured in 2021 by 10 centimeters. Reports indicate that heavy rains and floods have destroyed crops, people’s homes, schools, health care centres, boreholes and killed people.

An estimated 386,000 people have been affected based on assessments that were conducted in 18 of the 27 counties reportedly impacted by floods. These counties include Old Fangak in Jonglei State, Leer and Mayendit in Unity, Maban in Upper Nile, Mvolo in Western Equatoria State, Pochalla in Greater Pibor Administrative Area, Jur River in Western Bahr el Ghazal, Gogrial East, Gogrial West, Tonj North, Tonj South and Twic in Warrap and Aweil Centre, Aweil East, Aweil North, Aweil South and Aweil West in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State. Priority needs include food assistance, shelter and NFIs, health, nutrition and WASH supplies, as well as fishing kits for livelihood support.

The number of people impacted are likely to increase as needs assessments continue in other locations. A preliminary analysis of the floods situation conducted by the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT) between 10 and 14 September reported that some 615,000 unverified people could potentially be exposed to flooded areas.

On 9 September, the Government declared flood-affected parts of the country as national disaster areas and appealed for assistance. Flood response preparedness plans were developed in the ten states and response has commenced. However, insecurity, violence against aid workers and access constraints continue to hamper overall floods response.