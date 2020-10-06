South Sudan: Flooding Snapshot (As of 05 October 2020)

SITUATION UPDATE

An estimated 800,000 people have been affected by flooding in areas along the White Nile since July. Entire communities have fled to higher ground to escape the rising waters and approximately 366,000 people are currently displaced. Women and children are most affected.

Rapid needs assessments have now been completed in the majority of the 37 counties affected by floods. Eleven counties are being prioritized for a scale up in operations. They are Ayod, Bor South, Duk, Pibor and Twic East in Jonglei; Awerial, Uror, Pochalla and Rumbek East in Lakes;

Juba in Central Equatoria; and Panyijiar in Unity.

Humanitarian partners on the ground are working tirelessly, with the resources they have, to meet the growing needs of the flood-affected people. The majority of the 800,000 people affected have been reached with food assistance and over 100,000 people have received health support. Emergency shelter and non-food items distribution; water, sanitation and hygiene support; and protection services are ongoing but response gaps remain high.

Humanitarian space on the ground remains a challenge, with vast areas of the country underwater and COVID-19 preventive measures in place.

Insecurity and resource constraints are limiting partners’ capacity to respond effectively. Some US$46 million is required to respond to immediate needs through to the end of 2020, out of an overall ask of $82 million.