South Sudan: Flooding Snapshot (As of 03 September 2020)

SITUATION UPDATE

More than 600,000 people have been affected by flooding in areas along the White Nile since July, with Jonglei and Lakes the worst affected states. Heavy rains have caused rivers to overflow their dykes and banks, flooding vast areas and settlements along the White Nile in the centre of the country.

The majority of people displaced moved to higher ground near their homes and plan to return once the flood waters recede. In Bor South, over 33,000 people earlier displaced by conflict and flooding in Twic East and Duk counties to the north have moved west into Awerial county, and are now sheltering in Mingkaman town IDP settlement.

A coordinated humanitarian response scale-up in the most affected states of Jonglei, Lakes and Unity was initiated to respond to the increased needs of people affected and displaced by the flood waters. Rapid needs assessments were conducted in six of the affected counties in early August and partners are now responding to the immediate needs of the flood-affected people, with more assessments planned and efforts ongoing to reach the more remote areas. According to early assessments, priorities include water purification tablets, plastic sheeting for temporary shelter, mosquito nets, fishing kits annd medicine for malaria, diarrhoea and other waterborne diseases.