South Sudan: Flooding Situation Report No. 1 (As of 31 October 2022)

This report is produced by OCHA South Sudan in collaboration with the Inter-Cluster Coordination Group (ICCG). It covers the period from 1 August to 31 October 2022. The next report will be issued on or around 30 November 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

• As of 28 October, over 1 million people were verified as affected by torrential rain and flooding in 36 counties across South Sudan and over 20,000 people in the southern part of the Abyei Administrative Area (AAA).

• The ongoing flood response is hampered by renewed violence and insecurity, inaccessibility due to impassible roads, broken bridges, flooded airstrips, the lack of air assets, the lack of critical core pipeline supplies and funding constraints.

• An alert has been raised amidst media reports that the Government of Uganda may open dams on the White Nile river to relieve congestion. If this water is released it will likely exaserbate flooding downstream in South Sudan.

• In Unity, access to the stabilization ponds to dump latrine sludge from the Bentiu IDP camp is vital.

• In Bentiu, a series of dyke breaches took place around the IDP site, which required concerted efforts from all the teams to seal.

• The Relief and Rehabilitation Commission (RRC) deployed assessment teams to the flood-affected areas across the country to gather more information and to augment the ongoing response.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

As of 28 October, over 1 million people were reportedly affected by flooding in 36 counties across South Sudan and a further 20,000 people were affected in the southern part of the Abyei Administrative Area (AAA). People in Northern Bahr el Ghazal, Warrap, Unity and Western Equatoria states are the worst affected. The numbers are expected to increase if rain continues. According to the Nutrition Cluster partners, floods and insecurity have affected a total of 111 nutrition sites and hindered the delivery of nutrition services to 108,000 children and pregnant and lactating women (PLW) in 42 counties in eight states, including Jonglei, Unity, Upper Nile, Lakes, Warrap, Western Bahr el Ghazal, Northern Bahr el Ghazal and Western Equatoria.

Flooding and heavy rain continue to affect people across the country, including Jonglei, Lakes, Northern Bahr el Ghazal, Western Bahr el Ghazal, Unity, Upper Nile, Warrap and Western Equatoria states. Reports indicate that Eastern Equatoria and Western Equatoria states that were unaffected by the 2021 floods are now flooded, with people killed, and crops, people’s homes, schools, health care centres and boreholes destroyed in Old Fangak in Jonglei state, Leer and Mayendit in Unity, Maban in Upper Nile, Mvolo in Western Equatoria state, Pochalla in Greater Pibor Administrative Area (GPAA), Jur River in Western Bahr el Ghazal, Gogrial East, Gogrial West,

Tonj North, Tonj South and Twic in Warrap, and Aweil Centre, Aweil East, Aweil North, Aweil South and Aweil West in Northern Bahr el Ghazal state. Priority needs include food assistance, shelter and non-food items (NFIs), health, nutrition and WASH supplies, as well as fishing kits for livelihood support.

The number of affected people is expected to increase as the rains continue, and needs assessments take place in other locations. On 9 September, the government declared the flood-affected parts of the country national disaster areas and appealed for assistance.

Flood response preparedness plans were developed for 10 states and response has commenced, but insecurity, violence against aid workers and access constraints continue to hamper overall floods response.