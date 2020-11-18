South Sudan: Flooding Situation Report - Inter-Cluster Coordination Group, as of 18 November 2020

This report is produced by OCHA South Sudan on behalf of the Inter-Cluster Coordination Group. It covers the period from 1 July to 17 November 2020.

HIGHLIGHTS

• An estimated 1,034,000 people have been affected by floods since July. Jonglei State is the worst affected (404,000 people).

• Flood-affected people’s urgent needs include food and livelihood support, emergency shelter and non-food items (ES/NFI), and WASH, health and protection services.

• Flood response activities are considerably constrained by persistent heavy rains, infrastructure damage and reduced physical accessibility (e.g., impassable roads, flooded airstrips), insecurity and limited resources.

• There is an urgent need for additional logistic support with air assets and riverine transport to move cargo to priority locations.

• The COVID-19 emergency response has depleted ES/NFI and WASH core pipeline stocks