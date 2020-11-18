South Sudan

South Sudan: Flooding Situation Report - Inter-Cluster Coordination Group, as of 18 November 2020

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

This report is produced by OCHA South Sudan on behalf of the Inter-Cluster Coordination Group. It covers the period from 1 July to 17 November 2020.

HIGHLIGHTS
• An estimated 1,034,000 people have been affected by floods since July. Jonglei State is the worst affected (404,000 people).

• Flood-affected people’s urgent needs include food and livelihood support, emergency shelter and non-food items (ES/NFI), and WASH, health and protection services.

• Flood response activities are considerably constrained by persistent heavy rains, infrastructure damage and reduced physical accessibility (e.g., impassable roads, flooded airstrips), insecurity and limited resources.

• There is an urgent need for additional logistic support with air assets and riverine transport to move cargo to priority locations.

• The COVID-19 emergency response has depleted ES/NFI and WASH core pipeline stocks

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Related Content