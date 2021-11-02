South Sudan Flooding Situation Report: Inter-Cluster Coordination Group - As of 15 October 2021

This report is produced by OCHA South Sudan on behalf of the Inter-Cluster Coordination Group (ICCG). It covers the period from May 2021 to 30 September 2021. The next report will be issued in November.

HIGHLIGHTS

• An estimated 623,000 people were affected and displaced by floods in South Sudan since May 2021.

• People in Jonglei and Unity states, followed by Northern Bahr el Ghazal and Upper Nile states have been the worst affected to date.

• In September, some 171,000 people were reached with food assistance; 136,000 people reached with shelter and non-food item assistance as of 30 September; and over 85,000 people were reached with health services as of 11 October.

• Continued heavy rains, infrastructure damage and reduced physical accessibility, funding constraints and insecurity have hampered the flood response especially in remote areas. The Shelter/NFI Cluster requires an additional $8.2 million to meet the rising needs.

• Flood mitigation measures have helped to reduce the impact of flooding in areas like Bor town and Pibor. Canoes and boats have and continue to be critical for mobile teams to reach people who remain isolated by the floods.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Early seasonal rains resulted in the Nile river, Sudd wetlands, the Lol and Sobat rivers to overflow, flooding vast areas of land and settlements. Some 623,000 people have been affected by flooding as of mid-October. To date, people in Jonglei are the worst affected state (278,000 people), followed by Unity (188,000 people), Northern Bahr el Ghazal (102,000 people) and Upper Nile (45,000). The flooding has displaced thousands of people who have taken refuge on higher ground within their county, with many sheltering in churches, and schools. The situation in Fangak, Aweil East, Twic East, Rubkona, Panyikang, Panyijar, Leer, Maiwut, and Fashoda counties is dire. The flood waters continue to rise, and water barriers that were poorly built with sandy soil are overflowing and further inundating an already fragile community. Access to the flooddisplaced people is being done by canoes, complicating humanitarian efforts to reach people in flooded and remote areas. The displaced people are grappling with severe flooding that has destroyed property, infrastructure, and farmland.

The floods have exposed the vulnerability of people living in IDP settlements and there are fears that the poor living conditions in the displaced locations will lead to outbreak of water-borne diseases.

The floods have also had a devastating impact on livestock. The livestock are essential to the livelihoods of the largely agropastoral communities. Animals are now grazing in standing water and face an increased risk of disease from various vectors which reduces the availability of milk, loss of pasture and starvation. In addition, women, elderly and children have less access to essential milk supplies in a time when essential basic services are often unavailable.

The ICCG have agreed on a planning figure of 650,000 based on historical data and the expectation that the floods will continue until February next year, similar to 2019 and 2020. The 65 per cent is derived from the ratio of number of floodaffected people early September this year (400,000) compared to the number of flood-affected people in September 2020 (600,000). A planning figure, as part of contingency planning, allows clusters to ensure that the core-pipelines of emergency response items are timely and sufficiently stocked for emergency response. The planning figure remains subject to review

Of the US$1.7 billion requested in the 2021 South Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan, only US$940 million or 56 per cent has been received, as of 14 October 2021.