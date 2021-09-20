South Sudan Flooding Situation Report: Inter-Cluster Coordination Group - As of 15 September 2021

This report is produced by OCHA South Sudan on behalf of the Inter-Cluster Coordination Group (ICCG). It covers the period from May 2021 to 31 August 2021. The next report will be issued mid-October.

HIGHLIGHTS

An estimated 426,000 people were affected and displaced by floods in South Sudan since May 2021.

People in Jonglei and Unity states, followed by Northern Bahr el Ghazal and Upper Nile states have been the worst affected to date. Insecurity in Warrap State has made it difficult to respond to people’s needs there.

According to initial assessments, priority needs include food assistance, emergency shelter and non-food items, water, sanitation and hygiene services and hygiene kits, health and nutrition supplies and services, protection services and dignity kits, and fishing kits for livelihood support.

Floods have exacerbated the vulnerability of communities, with many people displaced by the floods seeking refuge in churches and schools. Health facilities have been heavily impacted.

Heavy rains, infrastructure damage and reduced physical accessibility, funding constraints and insecurity have hampered the flood response.

Flood mitigation measures helped to reduce the impact of flooding in areas like Bor town and Pibor. Canoes and boats have been critical for mobile teams to reach people who remained isolated by floods.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Early seasonal rains resulted in the Nile river, Sudd wetlands, the Lol and Sobat rivers to overflow, flooding vast areas of land and settlements. More heavy rains and flooding are expected in the coming months. To date, people in Jonglei are the worst affected state (160,000 people), followed by Unity (146,000 people), Northern Bahr el Ghazal (47,000 people), Upper Nile (44,000), Warrap (25,000 people), and Western Equatoria (600 people). Many of the flood-affected people moved to higher ground within their county, and plan to return home once the flood waters recede. Some 100,000 people, mostly from Twic East, who were displaced by the 2020 floods, have not returned home since the prior year’s impact and are sheltering in the Bor and Mangalla IDP camps, and in Mingkaman, according to humanitarian partners.

In the six most affected states, Jonglei, Northern Bahr el Ghazal, Unity, Upper Nile, and Warrap, the humanitarian response was scaled up to address the increased needs of people affected and displaced by flooding. Rapid needs assessments were conducted in 12 of the most-affected counties between May and 15 September. More assessments are planned, and efforts are ongoing to reach remote areas. Flooded farmlands is increasing the risk of food insecurity and communities need for food assistance in the future. Some livelihood support (growing crops and raising animals) may need to adapt to a flooded environment (e.g., fishing).

The ICCG have agreed on a planning figure of 650,000 based on historical data and the expectation that the floods will continue until February next year, similar to 2019 and 2020. The 65 per cent is derived from the ratio of number of flood- affected people early September this year (400,000) compared to the number of flood-affected people in September 2020 (600,000). A planning figure, as part of contingency planning, allows clusters to ensure that the core-pipelines of emergency response items are timely and sufficiently stocked for emergency response. The planning figure remains subject to review.