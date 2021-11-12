South Sudan Flooding Situation Report: Inter-Cluster Coordination Group - As of 12 November 2021

This report is produced by OCHA South Sudan on behalf of the Inter-Cluster Coordination Group (ICCG). The reporting covers the period from May 2021 to 31 October 2021. The next report will be issued in December.

HIGHLIGHTS

• An estimated 780,000 people were reported as affected by flooding in areas along the Nile and Lol rivers, and in Sudd marshlands since May.

• People in Jonglei, Unity and Upper Nile states, are the worst affected by the floods.

• Humanitarian organizations are responding to the immediate needs of flood-affected people with emergency relief and community-based support.

• At least 310,000 people were reached with WASH assistance; and 294,000 people were provided with food assistance in September and October.

Some 174,000 people were reached with shelter and non-food items support as of 31 October.

• Funding constraints continue to be a challenge, which hinders the overall flood response.

• The current resources available are inadequate to meet people’s needs.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Early seasonal rains resulted in the Nile river, Sudd wetlands, the Lol and Sobat rivers to overflow, flooding vast areas of land and settlements. Some 780,000 people were reported as affected by flooding as of 12 November. At the time of reporting, people in Jonglei are the worst affected (278,000 people), followed by Unity (208,000 people), Upper Nile (126,000), Northern Bahr el Ghazal (65,000), Lakes (61,000), Warrap (23,000), Western Bahr el Ghazal (10,000) and Central Equatoria (10,000). The flooding has displaced thousands of people, many of whom have taken refuge on higher ground within their county, with many sheltering in churches, schools and public spaces.

Humanitarians are responding as resources allow to the immediate needs of flood-affected people with services which include food assistance, water purification tablets, plastic sheeting for temporary shelter, mosquito nets, fishing kits and basic health items. Support includes anti-venom for snake bites and the replenishment of medicine, nutritional supplies, reintegration kits for unaccompanied and separated children, recreational and dignity kits. Community-based support is being provided through cash-for-work and food-for-work assistance, with flood-affected communities working alongside humanitarian organizations. However, the proportion of people’s needs outstrips the resources available. Earlier this year, more work was done in the preparedness and prevention phase to mitigate the impact of the floodwaters ahead of time by repairing and maintaining dykes.

Sub-national violence, conflict and displacement in Greater Tonj in Warrap, Tambura in Western Equatoria and Unity states are challenging the capacity of humanitarian organizations to effectively respond to crises-affected people. Resources are limited and commodities need to be replenished to meet increasing needs. In Bentiu and Rubkona, flood waters are dangerously high, despite ongoing dykes repair and maintenance work. As of 31 October, the Kulkal IDP settlement is flooded and there is an increasing risk of Bentiu town, the IDP camp and airstrip being submerged. Maintaining the operational nature of the airstrip is critical as the main supply road between Bentiu and Juba is cut off due to flooding. On 6 November, parts of Rubkona town were flooded and a large number of flood-affected people were seen accessing the IDP camp in the area. On 7 November, a dyke breached and parts of Rubkona town business area were flooded. The Government, local and humanitarian community, and UNMISS are working tirelessly to keep the water at bay and prevent further flooding impact. Any further rise in flood waters has the potential to have devastating impact.

The current response is inadequate to meet the holistic needs of the people affected. Humanitarian organizations have been forced to re-prioritise vital services and commodities to try to respond. In addition, many of the frontline response teams are themselves suffering the impact of the rising flood waters.

Of the US$1.7 billion requested in the 2021 South Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan, $1.06 billion or 63 per cent has been received as of the end of 11 November. The Humanitarian Coordinator allocated $20 million from the South Sudan Humanitarian Fund, with part of the allocation supporting flood response efforts, complementing bilateral funding sources.

Donors have shared information of additional top-up funding for bilateral partner arrangements of over $10 million. However, additional funding is urgently needed. Insecurity and access constraints also hamper the overall flood response.