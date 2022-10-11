South Sudan: Flash update on developments in Kodok, Upper Nile (As of 11 October 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

• Continued fighting between armed groups in Fashoda County, in Upper Nile on 8 and 9 October has displaced an estimated 8,000 people from Kodok town and other locations. Many of those displaced moved to UNMISS Kodok Company Operating Base (COB) site in search of safety.

• Humanitarian partners are ready to provide initial lifesaving assistance, however, given the nature of the situation, additional supplies and additional capacity will be needed to respond to the newly displaced people.

• Humanitarian staff moved from their compounds in Kodok town to the Kodok humanitarian hub, near the UNMISS COB, for safety.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Between 6 to 9 October, renewed fighting was reported between armed factions in several locations including Padit in Kodok Payam, Fashoda County, Upper Nile State. In Padit, the entire population of the village was reported displaced, and the village burnt down. Details on civilian casualties are not yet available. On 8 October, suspected White Army youth carried out attacks in Dauth, Patoaw and Nyagara, near Lul in Fashoda Country. In response, Shilluks in Fashoda County and environs mobilized to defend their positions. On 9 October, White Army youth reportedly attacked Nyigier, a village located a few kilometres from Kodok town. As attacks advanced towards Fashoda County, the seat of the Shilluk King, tensions increase. Reports indicate that youth mobilized to protect Kodok town. As a result of the ongoing fighting, some 23 people sought shelter at the UNMISS compound in Kodok.

According to local sources, an estimated 8,000 people from Kodok town and other locations have moved to the UNMISS COB site for safety. A location near the airstrip was identified for people displaced by the conflict. Registrations of displaced people remains pending until the situation stabilizes and humanitarian teams from Malakal can support.

Humanitarian activities are affected, and some humanitarian personnel relocated from Fashoda County for safety reasons. Many humanitarian staff from UN system members and NGOs moved from their compounds in Kodok town to the Kodok humanitarian hub, near the UNMISS COB. Many of the humanitarians who work in the area are local staff, and they risk becoming part of the affected community. Some local staff have already reported they are displaced with their families.

Since the beginning of the conflict along the Nile River in mid-August, over 18,000 IDPs have sought shelter at the PoC in Malakal as of 11 October. As a result of the fighting, the situation between IDP population from the Shilluk and Nuer ethnic groups in the Malakal PoC site remains tense.

HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE

While some humanitarian supplies were prepositioned in Kodok, additional supplies and capacity are needed to address the magnitude of the displacements and people’s growing needs. Shelter/non-food items (NFI) commodities will be needed to support. Emergency food assistance will be provided once the people displaced by the conflict are verified. The Health, Nutrition and WASH clusters currently have sufficient supplies in Kodok to respond to people’s immediate needs. However, additional commodities will be needed. The Protection Cluster has members in Kodok who will provide protection assistance. WASH NFIs, shelter/NFIs, and food will need to be transported from Malakal.