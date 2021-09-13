South Sudan: First Standard Allocation 2021

OVERVIEW

The South Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SSHF) allocated US$49.5 million to 54 humanitarian organizations through the first standard allocation for 2021, targeting an estimated 1.7 million vulnerable people. The allocation provided much-needed resources to support the immediate humanitarian response to acute needs and mitigate the risks of food insecurity, the consequences of COVID-19 and address protection needs.

The allocation focused on three thematic areas: supporting people affected by food insecurity in IPC 4 and 5 areas (envelope 1), supporting people in six displacement sites (envelope 2) and supporting critical enablers, such as logistics, community engagement and data collection (envelope 3). The SSHF prioritized support for people affected by food insecurity, allocating $28 million or 56 per cent of the total allocation to envelope 1. For the first time, the fund provided robust support to internally displaced people by allocating $17 million or 34 per cent of the total allocation to envelope 2.

To address the cross-sectoral nature of humanitarian needs, the SSHF prioritized a multi-cluster approach, allocating $30.5 million or 62 per cent of the total allocated amount to integrated projects and $19 million or 38 per cent to single cluster projects. The multi-cluster approach was further strengthened by longer-term projects and larger project budgets that would enhance the sustainability of interventions and increase response effectiveness.

The SSHF continued to promote the localization agenda by channelling 22 per cent of funds to national non-governmental organizations (NNGOs). The allocation specifically emphasized the active mentorship approach to the partnerships between lead partner and sub-implementing partners. A total of $7 million was channeled directly to 18 NNGOs, while an additional $4 million was allocated to 14 NNGOs contracted as sub-IPs. This brings to $11 million, the total funds allocated to NNGOs.