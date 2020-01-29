South Sudan: Factsheet, Q4 - 2019

NEED ANALYSIS

Heavy rains that affected the entire horn of Africa and heavily impacted South Sudan from July – October 2019 caused abnormal seasonal flooding in large areas of South Sudan, displacing many families and disrupting livelihoods of approximately 908,000 people of which approximately 70,000 households (420,000 individuals) were in immediate need of humanitarian assistance.

On 27 October 2019, The Government of South Sudan declared a state of emergency in all regions affected by the floods. The humanitarian communities immediately scaled-up their emergency flood response assistance, targeting the most vulnerable population in priority locations in Pibor, Akobo, Duk, Uror, Twic East, Mayom, Mayendit, Ulang, and Nasir counties, delivering multi-sector flood rapid response kits. The Shelter and Non-Food Items (S-NFI) Cluster provided key NFI items that included - blanket, plastic sheet, ropes and mosquito net as part of the multi-sectoral flood rapid response kit.