29 Jan 2020

South Sudan: Factsheet, Q4 - 2019

Report
from International Organization for Migration, Shelter Cluster
Published on 31 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (683.85 KB)

NEED ANALYSIS

  • Heavy rains that affected the entire horn of Africa and heavily impacted South Sudan from July – October 2019 caused abnormal seasonal flooding in large areas of South Sudan, displacing many families and disrupting livelihoods of approximately 908,000 people of which approximately 70,000 households (420,000 individuals) were in immediate need of humanitarian assistance.

  • On 27 October 2019, The Government of South Sudan declared a state of emergency in all regions affected by the floods. The humanitarian communities immediately scaled-up their emergency flood response assistance, targeting the most vulnerable population in priority locations in Pibor, Akobo, Duk, Uror, Twic East, Mayom, Mayendit, Ulang, and Nasir counties, delivering multi-sector flood rapid response kits. The Shelter and Non-Food Items (S-NFI) Cluster provided key NFI items that included - blanket, plastic sheet, ropes and mosquito net as part of the multi-sectoral flood rapid response kit.

  • Armed clashes, cattle raids and fighting between youth groups were the main drivers of new humanitarian needs in Jonglei, Upper Nile, Western Equatoria and Central Equatoria States. The fighting prevented civilians from undertaking their livelihood activities. The continued fighting amongst these youth groups in the flood affected population in Jonglei and Upper Nile States made displaced populations more vulnerable.

RESPONSE

  • In 2019, cluster’s partners assisted 1,036,235 individuals (864,127 individuals with NFI and 494,523 individuals with shelter assistance) representing 104% of HRP target in 2019. In quarter 4, partners assisted 269,286 individuals from 27 distributions and 35 assessments/verifications in 10 states and Abyei Administrative Area.

  • In areas where the security was more stable and markets were functioning, partners commenced cash-based interventions (CBI) targeting a small number of populations. During the reporting period, there are seven CBI projects currently ongoing targeting about 47,912 individuals.

  • During the reporting period, the core pipeline managed to dispatch 893 MT of stocks from the central warehouse in Juba to field warehouses for further distribution by partners to meet needs of the crisis-affected population. In 2019, a total of 2,568 MT of S-NFI stock has been transported.

GAPS / CHALLENGES

  • Access to key displacement areas mainly in Upper Nile, Jonglei, and Unity States being limited or not accessible by the worsening road conditions due to continuous rain in the past few months. The humanitarian community deployed air assets to deliver the humanitarian assistance.

  • Security situation remain challenging, warring parties limit the access of the humanitarian community hindering its capacity in delivering humanitarian assistance.

