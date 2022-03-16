South Sudan: Facts and Figures January - December 2021

Communities across South Sudan continue to endure the impact and legacy of conflict and armed violence.

Millions of people have been displaced from their homes with their livelihoods disrupted, and thousands recorded as missing. In 2021, we responded to emergency needs caused by conflict and armed violence, supported families to begin to recover and increase their resilience especially in Central Equatoria, Jongleir, Lakes, Unity and Warrap States. We strengthened the protection of communities and people made vulnerable by the conflict and armed violence.

Together with the authorities and communities, we improved access to health care, water and education, and further supported the South Sudan Red Cross to build its capacity to meet emergency needs.

To learn more about ICRC's work in South Sudan in 2021 read the complete report.