South Sudan: Facts and figures, January - December 2020

Throughout 2020, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), together with the South Sudan Red Cross (SSRC), remained active and committed to reaching families and communities affected by conflict, armed violence and floods across South Sudan despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. We met their urgent humanitarian needs, helped protect their lives and dignity as well as increased their resilience to recurrent conflict, armed violence as well as the growing impact of climatic shocks.

The emergence and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has transformed our work across South Sudan. It has challenged us to reset our priorities, strengthen our duty of care to our staff, and renew the bonds of partnership that drive our integrated humanitarian response with the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement across South Sudan.

As we emerge into this new phase of our lives with COVID-19, the continuing legacy and impact of decades of conflict and armed violence must remain a priority for the South Sudanese authorities and armed groups, humanitarian organizations and the international community if we are to make decisive steps to alleviate human suffering.

The overview below presents the impact of our humanitarian activities across South Sudan from January to December 2020.