South Sudan: Facts and figures, 2011 - 2021

Cycles of conflict and armed violence have repeatedly displaced families and reduced their ability to meet their daily needs. This has created long-term needs for humanitarian assistance to help families build their resilience to survive these shocks. Together with the South Sudan Red Cross (SSRC), we have met emergency needs, helped restore the dignity and livelihoods of families.

Since the birth of South Sudan on 9 July 2011, the ICRC has adapted its humanitarian response to the evolution of needs in communities affected by conflict and armed violence in the world's newest country. Soon after independence, ICRC has helped to support the recognition of the SSRC and its establishment across the country and supported the efforts of the national authorities to adopt key international humanitarian law (IHL) treaties into South Sudanese law that strengthen protection of civilians and limit human suffering.

Despite the steps made towards peace, hundreds of thousands of families today continue to suffer from lack of access to food, water, health care and other basic services. We remain committed to reaching and supporting the most vulnerable South Sudanese in remote and isolated communities, and engaging authorities and weapon bearers to improve protection and respect of those most in need.

This is a summary of the humanitarian assistance we have provided to South Sudanese families and communities over the past 10 years.