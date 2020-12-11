South Sudan
South Sudan – Extreme food insecurity (DG ECHO, IPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 December 2020)
- The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) Acute Food Insecurity analysis released today two reports confirming that populations face 'famine likely' or 'catastrophe' conditions in six counties.
- Western Pibor county (Jonglei) is in famine-likely conditions, with food security and nutrition indicators way above the IPC 5 threshold. Pockets of 5-10% of the population in Akobo (Jonglei), Aweil South (Northern Bahr el Ghazal) and Tonj North, East and South (Warrap) are also in IPC 5 or catastrophe.
- This is due to the combined effects of floods and violence, and likely to worsen in the next six months. The current levels of humanitarian food assistance are not sufficient to mitigate a famine.
- Extremely concerning levels of severe food insecurity are widespread in the other 73 counties in South Sudan, including population in IPC 4 or emergency levels.