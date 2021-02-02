South Sudan — Event Tracking: Summary (October-December 2020)

IOM's Displacement Tracking Matrix conducts a country-wide Mobility Tracking exercise in regular intervals to update a comprehensive IDP and returnee baseline. Click to access the latest Mobility Tracking dataset (2,854 villages/neighbourhoods and displacement sites).

In-between mobility tracking rounds, DTM conducts ad hoc Event Tracking assessment in order to map instances of new displacement or return in short dedicated reports. IOM teams access IDP/returnee locations and consult local key informants including community representatives, local authorities or humanitarian partners and triangulate findings to provide partners with the most accurate as possible, actionable and current data. Complete dataset with location level information is available here.

Between October and December 2020, DTM reported on 20 instances of spontaneous population movement comprising 112,005 IDPs across six states. Natural disaster (flooding) accounted for most displacement (72%), while a further 28 per cent was the result of localized conflict. Thirty-one per cent of the IDPs were displaced by flooding to locations in Northern Bahr El Ghazal, 22 per cent in Jonglei and 18 per cent in Unity. Instances of localized and subnational conflict displaced 10 per cent of the IDPs to locations in Warrap and further in 17 per cent in Central Equatoria.